Newborn found abandoned in a shed in the middle of a field

A NEWBORN baby with its umbilical cord still attached, was found in a shed in Torrijos, Toledo.

The baby, which had been left in a box, was hypothermic.

According to national Spanish daily ABC, the baby was found by a pregnant paramedic from the local Basic Life Support ambulance, when she was walking in the area.

At around 5pm today, Tuesday, February 23, she saw two women carrying a box walk into an abandoned shed in the middle of a field and come out empty handed.

She waited for them to leave the area which is on the road to Caudilla, about 100 metres from the last houses in the town.

Thinking they may have abandoned an animal, she was shocked to find the newborn and immediately called the 112 emergency services. The Guardia Civil, Local Police and paramedics arrived within 15 minutes and the child was taken to hospital. A mobile ICU evacuated him to the Virgen de la Salud Hospital in Toledo, where he is said to be in good health.

