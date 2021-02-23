MOUNTAIN rescues for the Guardia Civil in Spain’s Sierra Nevada.

The Guardia Civil had to make two daring rescues in the Sierra Nevada mountains after a motorcyclist and a mountaineer were injured during the weekend. Both rescues involved helicopter evacuations due to the seriousness of the injuries, and they were both attended by the Guardia Civil Mountain Service.

-- Advertisement --



In the first accident a motorcyclist had fallen into a ravine while he was riding through the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. The fall which occurred in the municipality of Padul, saw the motorcyclist seriously injured.

The Guardia Civil were quickly able to activate both their Mountain service and their helicopter unit which were able to locate the man on a steep slope. The helicopter was able to land higher on the slope to allow Guardia Civil to descend to the man where they found that he had an open leg fracture. After being carefully placed on a stretcher he was carried back to the helicopter where he was then transferred to Granada’s Clínico San Cecilio Hospital for further treatment.

In the second Mountain rescue the Guardia Civil attended to a mountaineer that had fallen on icy slopes and was discovered at the bottom of the San Juan ravine. He was badly injured after he had collided with several rocks and had sustained an injury to his head. He was also suffering from a fractured rib and having difficulty breathing.

The injured mountaineer also received help from Spanish army who had been practising manoeuvres in the area where the accident took place. The rescue involved a helicopter and the man was taken to hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mountain Rescues for the Guardia Civil in the Sierra Nevada”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.