Microsoft Joins The Facebook News Fight Siding With European Publishers

MICROSOFT Joins The Facebook News Fight By Siding With European Publishers



Microsoft has stepped into the ongoing Facebook news controversy and thrown its weight behind European publishers calling for an Australia-style system that will force platforms such as Google and Facebook to pay news organisations for content.

This Monday (February 22), Microsoft announced that they could team up with media industry groups like the European Publishers Council to lobby for such a policy, which lawmakers around the world are currently considering.

The European Publishers Council’s chairman, Christian Van Thillo, said in a statement, “We welcome Microsoft’s recognition of the value that our content brings to the core businesses of search engines and social networks”.

Australia’s government is pushing legislation that would allow certain media outlets to bargain with tech companies so they could be paid for distribution of the news they produce, whilst Canada’s government has already said it plans to introduce legislation in the coming months, and the US and the EU are facing growing pressure to adopt similar measures.