Merkel Admits Germany Is In The Grip Of A Third Wave Of The Coronavirus Pandemic.

ANGELA MERKEL has admitted Germany is in a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. “We are now in the third wave,” her conservative party quoted her as saying and said she warned that any easing of lockdown measures introduced late last year and extended until March 7 would have to be done carefully and gradually.

-- Advertisement --



The closure of all non-essential businesses and border controls with Austria and the Czech Republic, where there have been outbreaks linked to the more infectious variant of the virus, have helped Germany bring down new daily COVID-19 infections.

However, a slow vaccination roll-out and the risk of major outbreaks of fast-spreading variants already identified in Germany could make any easing of restrictions more difficult. “We cannot afford ups and downs,” Merkel told participants, suggesting she wanted any return to normal life to be done carefully to avoid having to reintroduce lockdown measures if infections start to rise again.

She added that making rapid tests more available and boosting testing capacity could make a return to normality more durable, said the sources. The German health minister, Jens Spahn, said on Friday that, despite a slowdown in infections, an extension and intensification of lockdown until late February or early March was essential to prevent a “considerable worsening” of the situation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Merkel Admits Germany Is In The Grip Of A Third Wave Of The Pandemic”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.