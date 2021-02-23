MEET Skipper the puppy born with six legs and two tails.

The tiny puppy that has been named Skipper has been dubbed a miracle after she was born with extra legs and two tails. She also has other unique traits but despite all the odds she is doing well.

The puppy is an Aussie Border Collie mix and she was born at the Neel Veterinary Hospital a week ago. Vets believe that her uniqueness is due to the fact that she was due to have a littermate, although in utero the two foetuses did not fully separate. The cute pup has six legs and Skipper is able to move them all and she can also respond to stimuli.

It is thought that as Skipper ages she may need some help with her mobility and possibly physical therapy too, but at the moment she is growing normally and happily eating.

The Hospital took to Facebook and posted about how Skipper has two congenital conjoining disorders which are called monocephalus dipygus and monocephalus rachipagus dibrachius tetrapus. This means that according to the vets, Skipper has, “one head and chest cavity but two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts, two reproductive systems, two tails and six legs, among other things”.

Unfortunately, the puppy is also showing signs on her spine of having spina bifida. Despite the fact that Skipper’s mum rejected her when she was born her owners are able to bottle feed her and have set up a GoFundMe page to help with future medical bills.

Skipper is now doing well and the family have explained that, “She is moving well, eating well, and the potty issues have resolved,

”We are continuing to encourage her to build strength and she is pushing herself to do more.

“She is following a path to a happy and healthy life.”

