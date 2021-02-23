Man faces 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of 22-month-old girl

A MAN is facing 15 years in prison for the alleged sexual abuse of a 22-month-old girl.

The Public Prosecution in Valladolid is asking for 15 years for the man in his fifties who allegedly abused his ex-girlfriend’s great-granddaughter. He is charged with sexually abusing a minor under the age of 16.

The prosecution is also asking for 10 years probation after he is released from prison, and €9,000 in compensation for the victim.

At the trial, heard by a people’s jury in the Provincial Court, the accused said that he was drunk and admitted to having exposed himself in front of the child, but denies sexually abusing her.

However, the child’s uncle, also a minor, said that while he was playing videogames he saw the man force his genitals in the girl’s mouth once and try a second time, although this, according to the defence of the accused, contradicts what he initially said.

The girl’s mother said that the accused has drunk half a bottle of whisky and two litres of beer and that since the day of the events, the child can’t sleep properly and is afraid of the dark.

His defence is asking for €1,440 for exhibitionism and one year’s probation.

Alternatively, they have asked for four years in prison for sexual abuse.

The events took place in May last year at the home of the child’s mother and her partner. The accused went to visit them as he had previously been in a relationship with the child’s great-grandmother. He spoke to the girl’s mother and then went to her bedroom where she was playing videogames with her uncle. He allegedly sat down, exposed himself and abused the girl. Her uncle was able to take a photo with his mobile phone, but did not capture the moment of the alleged sexual assault.

The accused is already in prison on remand and in February 2005 he was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault.

