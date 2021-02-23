WATCH: MALAGA Fire Brigade Rescues A Dog With His Head Trapped In Rocks in Pizarra



The Malaga Fire Brigade must be congratulated for the way they perfectly conducted a complicated rescue operation on Monday afternoon (February 22) at around 4pm, when a dog trapped its head in between some rocks in an area next to the road in Pizarra.

As you will see in the video below, made by a member of the team, the animal had been searching among the stones and somehow got its head stuck and was unable to free itself, clearly in a state of distress.

The dilemma for the fire crew was how to free the dog without harming it and in a short period of time, so it was decided to use an electric hammer drill with a chiselled blade tool to slowly cut away pieces of the boulders that had the animals head trapped.

Of course, the sound from the hammer would for certain scare the animal so much, but there really was no other effective way of releasing it, so the crew go to work, also using a hand-held hammer and chisel for the more tricky parts.

They started slowly chipping away at the boulders, taking great care not to harm the dog, whilst one of the crew comforted the scared creature, until finally, one piece at a time, when the last remaining piece of rock was broken, the dog was able to free itself.

