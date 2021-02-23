THE Llucmajor Council invited members of different economic sectors to attend a meeting to discuss what was needed to help kick start the local economy.

Having listened to what was said, the Council announced on February 23 that it plans to put to a vote a proposal which will release €1.3 million back into the local economy.

-- Advertisement --



A total of €1 million will be made available to local businesses of which €500,000 will come from Council funds and the balance will be provided by the Balearic Government and the Consell de Mallorca.

At the same time, the Council will initiate a voucher campaign in order to encourage spend with local companies with €150,000 to be spent in shops and the other €150,000 to be valid in local bars and restaurant once open again.

The vouchers can be used by people over the age of 18 who are registered in the municipality and full details of how this campaign will be managed will be published shortly but it is expected that the vouchers will be downloaded via the internet once the Council obtains the correct programme.

Action is also being taken to see what assistance may be given with regards to payment of local taxes and payment by instalment is being considered.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Llucmajor will allocate €1 million in direct aid to local companies”.