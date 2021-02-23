LLANDUDNO goats caught about town and even at the local chippy.

With the global coronavirus pandemic forcing many people around the world to stay inside and off the streets, the town of Llandudno is getting some surprising visitors to the town as locals stay inside.

-- Advertisement --



The Llandudno goats have been spotted by local residents as they have taken sneaky snacks of people’s gardens and they have also been caught lingering near the local chip shop and having a rest in the bus stop.

The adorable goats normally spend their time on the Great Orme but recently they have been running around the town. Ceri Louise Jones, Llandudno resident said, “The goats have been in the town since the beginning of lockdown about a month or so ago, but they’ve been coming down a lot more frequently. They’re all around the town!”

Originally the goats were a gift from Queen Victoria to Lord Mostyn, and the herd of Kashmiri goats would normally be seen on the Great Orme.

Ceri who works next to the fish and chip shop at the Brigadoon Residential Care Home, explained how the goats were, “just looking around at us and eating our plants, they could probably smell the fish and chips that were cooking!”

Fellow resident Angela Williams spoke of how she had seen the goats around town a lot and that she thought they were “hungry guys looking for new shoots in the recently cold weather.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Llandudno Goats Caught about Town”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.