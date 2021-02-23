Julen’s parents announce the birth of their baby girl

THE parents of Julen, the two-year-old who died after falling down a borehole more than 100 metres deep in Totalan, have had a baby girl.

The child was born in Malaga city shortly after the three-year anniversary of Julen’s death.

The parents, Victoria and Jose have recently announced the good news.

They also list their first child, Oliver, who died suddenly when he collapsed in the street, and since Julen’s death, they had suffered the death of their unborn child.

The owner of the property where the well was located, David Serrano, admitted his liability in the events and was sentenced in January 2020 for negligent manslaughter.

More recently he avoided prison after paying €500 in compensation.

His defence lawyer, Antonio Flores, explained that Serrano doesn’t even have enough money to eat, and that the lawyer’s office had lent him money to avoid him going to prison.

He is unemployed, which is why he is unable to pay the agreed €50 per month to Julen’s parents.

He was sentenced by a Malaga criminal court to pay the parents of Julen, who died in January 2018, €89,529 in compensation, plus €663,982 to the Junta de Andalucia to cover the expense of the rescue operation.

Julen, fell into an uncovered borehole for a well dug in Cerro de la Corona, 25 to 30 centimetres wide and 107 metres deep. He had run off on his own while his father and David Serrano were preparing to cook a paella. His body was recovered days later.

