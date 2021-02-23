Jet2 Announce Extension to Flights and Holidays Suspension.

FOLLOWING the UK government’s announcement that international travel will not return until May 17 at the earliest, Jet2 have taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays up to and including May 16.

Where customers yet to travel are affected by any programme changes, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will automatically cancel their booking with a full refund. Customers will also receive a discount code so that they can rebook their much-needed flights and holidays.

The news comes after budget carrier easyJet said bookings for the summer season to Spain’s Malaga and Alicante were more than four times higher compared with the previous week following Boris Johnson’s announcement of the UK roadmap to recovery on Monday, February 22.

In related news, Jet2 pilots were recently asked to avoid booking time off this summer, which will be more relevant now following this latest announcement as it could well be the busy summer all the travel industry has been waiting for.

Jet2, which operates flights and package holidays to more than 30 European destinations, has requested around 1,000 UK-based pilots to refrain from booking any holidays – a move that signals the hope for a great summer holiday season.

The company stressed the scheme is entirely voluntary but has had a strong take-up by employees.

In a statement, Jet2 said: “We remain very positive about taking customers away on their long-awaited holidays in the coming months, and we continue to be as flexible as possible.”

