Jealous Lover Crushed Girlfriend’s Skull in Calculated Murder

JEALOUS lover crushed girlfriend’s skull in a calculated murder after creating a fake sex tape stalker.

The jealous lover created the illusion of a crazy stalker that had been sending sex tapes to the victim’s family and bosses before horrifically murdering her and crushing her skull. Mark Brandford, aged 49 crushed girlfriend Kayleigh Dunning’s skull after proposing to her on the same night in a “cold and calculated” plan to commit murder.

Brandford had created an elaborate web of lies in the year before his girlfriend’s tragic death. He had stolen her phone and then created a fake enemy by using the stolen phone to share photographs and explicit videos.

Both the victim’s family and bosses received explicit images of the couple that had supposedly been sent by a crazed stalker. Kayleigh had also been receiving threats, one of which stated, “I’m going to f**k you up big time”.

The murder took place on December 17, 2019 when Brandford brutally murdered Kayleigh at his home in Portsmouth, Hants. He then staged the scene of the attack before he left for work the next day. It was only later that night that he finally called the police and pretended to be a grief stricken fiancée.

Simon Jones, prosecuting for the jury explained how Brandford had crushed Kayleigh’s skull and severed a major artery in the vicious attack. He said, “Mark Brandford is a cold, calculated killer who showed no emotion.

“He brutally and viciously murdered her and knew what he was going to find having left it as late as possible to make the 999 call before returning to his flat.

“He is vicious and deceptive.”

Brandford has been found guilty of murder and is due to be sentenced on Friday.

