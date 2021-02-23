ITALIAN cliff-top cemetery collapses into the ocean.

Dozens of coffins have been left floating in the Mediterranean Sea after an Italian clifftop cemetery collapsed after a landslide hit. It is also feared that many coffins have been buried under the rubble from the landslide.

The landslide hit the tourist resort of Camogli at around 3 pm on Monday and it is thought that possibly 200 coffins were caught up in the landslide. Many the coffins have been left floating in the sea some 160 feet below the cliff, while others are feared buried. The incident also destroyed two chapels.

While rescue efforts are underway to recover as many coffins as possible relatives have been left shocked and anxious. It may take some time before the coffins are recovered and family know if their loved ones’ remains are safe.

According to local reports the landslide is thought to have been caused by coastal erosion aggravated by storms in the Italian Riviera.

Some locals are concerned by the fact that not enough had been done to protect the site ahead of the incident, as concerns had allegedly been raised over its stability.

Dimitri Perini, speaking to local newspaper Secolo XIX, explained that, ‘I was at home, a neighbour said to me “Did you hear what happened?” And I ran here. I have my dad, I have my grandfather who rest in the part of the cemetery that collapsed.’

‘I lost my grandmother, I don’t even know if we will find her again.”

