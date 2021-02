Help shape activities in your town – there’s still time to get involved.

RINCON de la Victoria is drawing up plans for a more active 2021 and is calling on the public to have an input.

An online survey has been launched in by the council to discover out what preferences people aged 14 and 35 have when it comes to courses, workshops and activities in the town.

Mayor, Francisco Salado said that the survey aimed at the youngest people in the municipality and will serve as a tool to establish actions that promote the development of a training plan that offers greater opportunities for our young people”.

While councillor Antonio José Martín added that the objective of the survey is “to have the opinion of our young people, to know what their concerns, needs and suggestions are in order to be able to better define youth policies in our municipality”.

The campaign called #tienesmuchoquedecir consists of an online survey where young people can respond and indicate their preferences in relation to which courses they want to be offered or in which recreational activities they are most interested.

The survey is available at the following link: https://forms.gle/hCpkvvKSLMYRS94H7 and on the council’s Facebook page.

