‘Free’ tours of Malaga city planned to boost local tourism

TOUR guides in Malaga have had to find a way to attract tourists back and one company is doing so by offering ‘Free Tours’ throughout the city.

The guided tours company Paseando por Europa is focusing on attracting local clients and has planned tours over the next three months in the areas of La Trinidad, El Perchel, Capuchinos, El Limonar, El Palo, Huelin or the Gibralfaro Castle.

There is no set fee for the tours, but users are asked to contributed what they think is fair after the tour based on their satisfaction and budget.

There will be tours of La Trinidad (March 14 and April 18), Capuchinos (February 21 and March 28), El Perchel (April 24), Huelin (March 21 and April 25), El Palo-Pedregalejo (February 27 and April 4), El Limonar (March 6 and April 11), Gibralfaro Castle (February 21 and April 3), the Botanical Gardens of La Concepcion (February 28 and April 10) or the Historic Cemetery de San Miguel (February 27, April 17 and May 1).

The scheduled starting time is 11am, and as places are limited, reservations must be made through the company website. Safety measures will be met.

The aim is to bring back custom for local tour guides, as well as help people living in the province to learn more about the different areas of Malaga city and its history.

