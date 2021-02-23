Experienced zoo handler dies after being hit by elephant trunk at nature park in Cantabria.

THE elephant handler – who had been working with elephants at the Cabarceno Nature Park for 20 years – died this morning, Tuesday, February.

He was struck by the elephant’s trunk while working in the mammals’ enclosure first thing this morning, and as the zoo worker fell, he hit iron bars on the security gates, reports Diario Montañes.

He was still conscious when he was taken to Valdecilla hospital in Santander, but sadly died a short time later.

According to the Cantabrian newspaper, the animals are first fed in the park and then “the release” is carried out.

This is an operation that requires “special skills and great experience” due to the risks and potential danger it poses.

The deceased employee had been caring for the elephants at the park for almost two decades.

No further details have been released as yet.

