Epidemic on upward curve as ICUs remain at capacity in Catalonia.

THE speed of new infections has reportedly climbed rapidly since Friday, February 19, and has been attributed to the spread of the most contagious variants of SARS-CoV-2: the British, Brazilian and the South African.

In the last 24 hours, 1,482 new infections have been reported, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 547,107.

And according to the data from the Health Department, there are currently a total of 1,973 hospitalised Covid patients, and while this is 56 fewer than the day before, of these patients, 593 are seriously ill in the ICU, up five on yesterday.

In the last seven days, 10,077 new cases of Covid have been diagnosed in Catalonia, a daily average of 1,439 infections.

Another indicator that the epidemic is getting worse is positivity, claims the department that is, the percentage of PCRs and antigen tests that are positive, which have risen to 5.43 per cent of those carried out.

This is up 30 per cent on the figures for Monday, February 15, and above the five per cent that the World Health Organisation has established to consider the pandemic controllable.

Since the start of the start of the pandemic in Catalonia, there have been 20,512 Covid-related deaths, with six in the last 24 hours, and a total of 267 in the last seven days.

The maximum number of daily deaths in the second wave was recorded on November 5, with 89 fatalities, and in the third wave it was January 25, with 97 deaths in 24 hours.

