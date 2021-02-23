ENGINEER dies following ‘tragic accident’ at Royal Oldham Hospital while working on a lift.

A maintenance engineer has tragically died after suffering from serious injuries while working at the Royal Oldham Hospital. An investigation has been launched into the tragic death.

The hospital has confirmed that during the “tragic accident” the maintenance engineer suffered serious injuries. Emergency Services were called to the scene of the accident shortly before 9:30 am on Monday 22.

According to police the engineer was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Greater Manchester police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have now launched an investigation into the incident.

David Jago, chief officer for The Royal Oldham Hospital, explained how officers for “the fire service and Greater Manchester Police” had attended the scene at the hospital following the “tragic accident” which had involved “one of our lifts that a maintenance engineer contractor was working on.”

He also confirmed that, “Sadly, we can confirm that the engineer suffered serious injuries and has sadly died.”

The man’s family are being supported by specially trained officers after having been informed of the death.

The hospital confirmed that the HSE have been contacted and Mr Jago explained that, “Investigations are ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding the accident and to ensure the area is safe,”

“This news has come as an awful shock to everyone who works at the hospital and our thoughts and condolences are with his family and colleagues.”

