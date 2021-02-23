Ellen White Scores Hat-Trick as England Women Thrash Northern Ireland.

ENGLAND marked interim boss Hege Riise’s first game in charge with an emphatic 6-0 win against Northern Ireland on Tuesday, February 23.

Riise, who took over from David Beckham’s new Inter Miami manager Phil Neville, will be encouraged by the team who showed no sign of rust despite not playing together for 11 months.

Playing on the Sir Bobby Charlton pitch at St George’s Park, Ellen White helped herself to a wonderful hat-trick in a game that marked Jill Scott’s 150th cap for her country.

Goals from Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly and Ella Toone secured a significant victory over their home nations opponents.

Riise will lead the England team until Sarina Wiegman arrives after the Olympics. Wiegman, named the FIFA women’s coach of the year in December for her work with the Netherlands, was appointed last August to lead England at the EURO and through the qualification programme for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

England Women next face Canada on April 13 in a friendly at a venue to be decided.

Qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand, should also commence this year.

However, there is still no official date for when the draw will be made for the UEFA qualifying groups, nor has the FA yet confirmed any other 2021 friendlies, reports Sky Sports.

