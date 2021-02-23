El Chapo Guzman’s Wife Arrested In America For Drugs Smuggling

EL CHAPO GUZMAN’S Wife Arrested At Dulles International Airport In America For Drugs Smuggling



The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Emma Coronel Aispuro, the 31-year-old wife of the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel boss Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, has been arrested as she passed through Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia, as reported by Reuters news agency.

They said the former beauty queen, who has dual American and Mexican citizenship, was arrested today (Monday 22), and will appear in a Washington court tomorrow on a one-count complaint of conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States.

Ms Aispuro will also face charges of arranging and participating in El Chapo’s legendary escape from Altiplano prison, in Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico, on July 11, 2015, through an elaborately constructed one-mile long tunnel to freedom.

El Chapo was eventually rearrested in Mexico in 2016, and his wife will face extra charges alleging her involvement in another planned escape attempt, before Guzman was extradited to America in January 2017, sentenced in July 2019 to life in prison plus 30 years, and incarcerated in the ADX Florence in Colorado, the nation’s most secure “Supermax” prison.

Tomas Guevara, an investigator in security issues at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, said that Coronel’s arrest might well be part of a “pressure strategy” done to prompt cooperation from Guzman, and a Mexican official familiar with Coronel’s case, not wanting to be identified, said her arrest appeared to be solely a U.S. initiative and that Coronel was not wanted in Mexico.

