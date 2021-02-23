Dutch man wanted for drug trafficking arrested in Malaga

A DUTCH man, 42, wanted in Germany for drug trafficking has been arrested in Malaga.

He was arrested by National Police at Malaga Airport on a European arrest warrant.

Between June 2014 and January 2015 he and other people planned to transport hashish hidden in a container of flower vases from Casablanca in Morocco to Wuppertal in Germany.

He could face up to 15 years in prison in Germany for his drug trafficking activities.

The detainee was sent to the National Court pending extradition to Germany.

