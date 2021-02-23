Dr Dre Rumoured To Be Back In The Studio Recording A New Album.

FOLLOWING a spell in hospital at the beginning of last month, the Doc is rumoured to be back in the studio recording a new album, which looks set to feature Eminem, Rick Ross, KXNG Crooked and more.

The legendary hip hop rapper and producer was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on Monday, January 4 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Reports that he was admitted to hospital were published by news outlets around the world which led to burglars trying to break into his home in Brentwood, California. Fortunately for Dre, Brentwood police apprehended four males who were in the process of attempting to get into his property.

Dre, whose real name is Andre Romell Young, returned home to his family on January 16 and is now said to be recording again – who knows, maybe it will be the LONG-AWAITED Detox album – which has become a running joke in the industry as it has been rumoured for around 15 years now!

However, speaking to DJ Khaled recently, rapper and businessman Rick Ross revealed that Dr Dre is working on his new project for which they both collaborated.

“To be honest, me and Dr Dre, we both working,” says Rick Ross. “And records are being done. He’s working on his project, which is incredible. I had him critique my new project. I’ve never heard a ni**a so meticulous with those ad-libs and that’s what you gotta love about Dre.”

Aftermath producer Dem Jointz also teased the project as did DJ Slik who released a picture of himself, Dr Dre and KXNG Crooked in the studio.

