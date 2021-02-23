Diputacion windfall for Almeria’s beleaguered bars

ALMERIA’S bars and restaurants are in line for windfalls of up to €5,000.

Javier A Garcia, president of Almeria’s provincial council, the Diputacion, recently unveiled Plan Diego Garcia, directed at helping every cafe, bar and restaurant in the province.

Details of the €1 million plan, financed entirely by the Diputacion, will be published today, Thursday February 26, in the Official Bulletin of the Province. Applications may be made on Friday February 27 on the www.dipalme.org website.

The scheme will support one of the sectors hardest-hit by the pandemic by enabling owners to purchase local fruit, vegetables and meat as well as Sabores Almeria products.

“We want Almeria residents to eat Almeria products in Almeria bars,” Garcia said.

“The hospitality sector is more than a pillar of the economy, it is part of Almeria’s way of life.”

Grants are based on the number of employees, ranging from €2,000 from bars and restaurants with up to three workers, rising to €5,000 for those with 11 or more.

Plan Diego Garcia is named after the late president of Almeria’s hotel and catering association, ASHAL.

“Diego was tireless, go-ahead, a resolute defender of the sector who possessed Almeria’s characteristics of effort, hospitality, congeniality and excellence,” the Diputacion president declared.

