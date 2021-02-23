Dancing On Ice May Be Cancelled After String Of Celeb Bombshell Injuries And Exits.

DANCING ON ICE producers may end the current series shorter than originally planned unless more celebrities are brought back to the competition.

-- Advertisement --



Yesterday, Jason Donovan announced his immediate departure, making him the fifth celebrity and seventh skating star to withdraw, citing back problems during training.

A spokesperson for ITV added: “Jason Donovan has brought us so much joy with his performances on Dancing On Ice – from Priscilla through to the tango. Our thanks go to Jason and his partner Alex for being so wonderful and committed to the series. We’re sorry to see them leave and we wish Jason a speedy recovery.”

Previously, there were ten weeks worth of episodes for Dancing On Ice, with the sixth edition being aired Sunday after bosses were forced to halt production last week. Instead, they aired a best bits episode featuring various performances from over the years but later came under fire for not including some past contestants.

Despite Dancing On Ice being just six shows in, there are only five contestants left which would make the final of three celebrities near impossible, said a show insider. This year, two celebrities, Rufus Hound and Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant were forced to pull out of the competition after contracting coronavirus.

However, there has been speculation that Joe-Warren could make his return to the ice as he had only missed one episode, with guidelines stating that celebrities are only entitled to miss one.

The Only Way Is Essex star, Billie Shepherd was forced to leave the competition after facing one bye from the public vote and was unable to return the following week. Meanwhile, West End actress Denise Van Outen withdrew after sustaining injuries and is still in recovery. Jason, who had previously missed one episode after sustaining an injury announced his departure from the show yesterday, saying he was “gutted”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dancing On Ice Close To Be Cancelled After String Of Celeb Bombshell Injuries And Exits”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.