Dad-To-Be Dies in Tragic Baby Gender Reveal Disaster.

28-YEAR-OLD Christopher Pekny was tragically killed and his brother was badly injured after an explosion occurred while constructing a device for his pregnant partner’s gender reveal party.

New York State Police were called to Christopher’s home in the Catskills town of Liberty after reports of an explosion at around 11.55am on Sunday, February 21 and when officers arrived, they found Christopher dead at the scene. His younger brother Michael Pekny, 27, was taken to Garnet Medical Centre in Middletown, New York to be treated for injuries to his legs but is expected to survive.

A New York State Police press release revealed: “State Police Liberty responded to a residence on the Lt JG Brender Highway in the town of Liberty for a report of an explosion.

“This incident remains under investigation by the New York State Police and the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit.”

The tragic incident comes just weeks after a man was killed in Michigan when he was struck by shrapnel from a gender reveal cannon at a friend’s baby shower on February 6.

Evan Silva, 26, was hit by metal shrapnel in the chest from a cannon that blew up upon firing. Silva was standing 10 to 15 feet from the explosion. It is thought to have been what killed him.

Michigan State Police spokesperson Lieutenant Liz Rich said at the time: “[The cannon was] similar to a signal cannon.

“The cast material exploded and sent projectiles in all directions.

“The homeowner reported it had been shot several times. If there aren’t regular inspections on a device like this, the cast material can wear away.”

