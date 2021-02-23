THE Cueva de Nerja is open for business this week for the half-term holiday, with free admission for children under 12.

-- Advertisement --



The caves in Nerja have been closed for a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cueva de Nerja complex will remain open over Semana Blanca until Sunday February 28 and as the borders of Nerja are open, anyone from towns in Malaga province which are also without border confinement can visit.

For one child to go free, the child must enter accompanied by at least one paying adult with an audio-guided entrance ticket and must belong to the same family. ID make be requested, or the Libro de Familia, to prove they are related.

Children’s audio guides are not included in the offer but they can be purchased for €3.

The Cueva de Nerja restaurant will also be offering three special set menus at just €5 per person, however, there is also a picnic area at the site.

Safety measures will be observed at the complex, such as social distancing, gloves and masks and temperature control.

The opening hours are from 10am to 4.30pm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cueva de Nerja free for children over Semana Blanca holiday”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.