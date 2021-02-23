Cosmopolitan UK City Could Be Supplying Plant-Based Food in its Schools.

BRIGHTON and Hove schools could be set for meat-free meals if campaigners have there way after a petition was submitted to the council to have at least two plant-based days a week.

The bid, according to campaigners, is to tackle climate change with everydayhealth.com proposing plant-based dishes including breakfast tofu scramble, cauliflower rice bowls with black beans and zucchini chips.

The petition, which is in its early stages, as reported by the Argus, will be presented to Brighton and Hove City Council in July. It is likely to gain some steam as Brighton is one of the most prominent vegan cities in the UK.

The campaign was created by Alison Plaumer and reads: “We also request that all council-run events be plant-based, post-pandemic, plus any other council-run establishments, for example, day centres, in order to reduce food emissions.

“Food production alone is set to push Earth past 1.5°C of warming according to an Oxford University meta-analysis in 2018.

“If we don’t change what we do with food, we would miss the 1.5°C target within 30 to 45 years, according to Professor Michael Clark.

“He said ‘the most effective one seems to be transitioning to a plant-based diet’.

“And adds ‘animal agriculture and fishing industries are leading causes of deforestation, ocean dead zones, water pollution, biodiversity loss, and species extinction’.”

It has currently had 21 signatures and runs to June 13.

