CAPTAIN SIR TOM MOORE’S funeral is set to take place on Saturday and family will be keeping the ceremony small and have asked well-wishers to support the NHS and stay at home.

The funeral will take place on Saturday near the family’s Bedfordshire home and will be attended by eight members of the family. During the service Sir Tom will be given military honours.

The Second World War veteran had been knighted by the Queen in July after raising £32 million in support of the NHS, but sadly died on February 2, after he caught the Coronavirus.

Bedfordshire police had been working with the family before the announcement of the funeral was made in the hopes of stopping well-wishers from gathering. The family have encouraged the public to stay at home while they pay their respects, and in a statement they said,

“Over the past year our father spoke openly about his death and his funeral, and had wondered out-loud if perhaps the interest in him over the last 12 months would mean we would need to have more Victoria Sponge cakes available for the extra guests.

“Sadly, like so many other families affected by the pandemic, we have no choice but to hold a small family funeral, which will take place this Saturday. Whilst we understand so many people wish to pay their respects to our father, we ask that the public and the press continue to support the NHS by staying at home.

“We have been contacted by so many people asking what they can do to honour our father, so we have set up an online book of condolence. People can also donate The Captain Tom Foundation, plant a tree in his memory or donate to a charity of your choice.

“In the last few months of his life, our father had spent many enjoyable hours writing a book he chose to call Captain Tom’s Life Lessons, which he planned to release just before his 101st birthday. Sadly, he’ll never get to share this with you personally.

“The final chapter is so poignant and reading it brings us so much comfort and warmth, so we share the last chapter now as a thank you, from our father Tom and us as a family, for the love and kindness The Nation and the world have shown him.”

Although the funeral will be private the BBC will be filming parts of the ceremony and once coronavirus restrictions allow the family will intern Sir Tom’s ashes at the family plot in Yorkshire.

