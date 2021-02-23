Cadbury’s Conundrum Golden Egg Sets New Record

CADBURY’S CONUNDRUM golden egg sets a new sales record.

The golden egg set a new record as the Cadbury’s Conundrum gold egg sold for a staggering £31,000 when it “smashed” all the estimates. The Cadbury’s egg is a rare 22-carat gold egg that weighs in at 326.6 grams. The egg had previously been on sale only a few years before.

In a Lincolnshire auction in 2017, the Cadbury’s Conundrum egg sold for a whopping £17,200 but the egg again went under the hammer after the death of its previous owner. The egg was created in the 1980s to be part of a nationwide treasure hunt. The stunning golden egg was created by Garrard, the Queen’s official jeweller, and is made of 22-carat gold.

According to Greg Bateman from Bateman’s of Stamford, this new sale has set a record for the auction house. Previously in July 2017 the sale of the egg set a “then-house record hammer price”, and this time around it beat all the odds. Estimates for the sale this time round had been in the range of £15,000-£20,000 and the auction was won by an online bidder.

The online bid came in at a staggering £31,000, and this did not include the sales fees of 20%.

Back in 1983 Cadbury’s had run a competition whereby they hid 12 gold engraved eggs across the country. They also produce an accompanying book which was full of clues to allow egg hunters to find the prizes.

The 13th egg was only available to retailers and was offered in a prize draw.

