Bullet-proof shields donation for Malaga National Police

TWO bullet-proof shields will be donated to Malaga National Police.

Jupol Malaga, in collaboration with five Costa del Sol businesses, will donate two bullet-proof shields for the National Police to use when they are in the front line in incidents involving firearms.

According to local Spanish daily La Opinion de Malaga, the police union Jupol explained that the plan began to take shape last year after several shootings in Malaga city involving rival clans, when it was discovered that police didn’t have proper protection.

The participating companies are Musclecult, Soul Mate stores, Pinturas Sixto, Inmobiliaria Fuenplaza and Pavlova’s, all located along the Costa del Sol.

They have raised almost €5,400 to buy the shields which are made by Katana. One is 1m x 60cm and the other is 80cm x 50cm, and should soon be delivered by the manufacturer.

They will be given to the Citizen Security Brigade who are on call 24 hours a day as this will provide extra protection for the officers.

