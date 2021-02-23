Tiger Woods Rushed To Hospital After Serious Car Crash in California.

GOLFING LEGEND Tiger Woods has suffered injuries after being involved in a serious car crash in California. According to emergency services, Woods, 45, had to be rescued from his badly damaged car following the single-vehicle rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, Los Angeles County.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the accident, which occurred around 7:12 a.m. “The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods,” the statement said. “Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

