Queens Cousin Jailed For Sex Attack

Queens Cousin Jailed Over Sex Attack At Scottish Castle.

A relative of Queen Elizabeth has been jailed for 10 months for sexually assaulting a woman at his ancestral home in Scotland. Simon Bowes-Lyon, 34, the Earl of Strathmore, pleaded guilty to attacking a woman at Glamis Castle, Angus, in February last year.

Bowes-Lyon, who is the son of a cousin of the Queen, was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court today, Tuesday. The court previously heard the assault happened in a bedroom at the castle.

He is a first cousin twice removed of Queen Elizabeth II, and a great-great-nephew of the late Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. His family owns Glamis Castle and inherited a share of his father’s £40million estate.

The current Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne found himself in the dock after he barged his way into the woman’s bedroom while she was sleeping during an event he was hosting at Glamis Castle – the childhood home of the Queen Mother and the home of Macbeth in William Shakespeare’s play.

In a statement outside court after pleading guilty last month, Bowes-Lyon apologised and said he is “greatly ashamed of my actions which have caused such distress to a guest in my home”. He said he had “drunk to excess” on the night of the attack, which he said was “no excuse” for his actions.

He added: “I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility.

“Over the last year, this has involved seeking and receiving professional help as well as agreeing to plead guilty as quickly as possible. My apologies go, above all, to the woman concerned but I would also like to apologise to family, friends and colleagues for the distress I have caused them.”

Glamis Castle is the seat of the Earls of Strathmore and Kinghorne, part of the late Queen Mother’s family.

