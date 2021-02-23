THE Junta de Andalucia has announced it will be meeting next week to discuss putting in place new Covid measures.

Juanma Moreno, President of the Junta de Andalucia, said current restrictions will stay in place for another week until the meeting to announce new measures.

According to Moreno, a committee of experts will meet next Wednesday to discuss new measures, with current restrictions staying in force until then.

The politician said the Junta is doing, “everything in its power, taking care of all available economic resources, working on the great objective that is to stop the pandemic and reactivate our economy and social life.”

He said after the meeting, “we will then study the new restrictions that we will have to apply.”

In his speech, Moreno thanked the health workers, national and local police, the Guardia Civil, Armed Forces and businesses “for their enormous work.”

He added: “We have science on our side, with the massive vaccines that will presumably arrive at the beginning of April of half a million vaccines a week.”

Under current Covid restrictions, people are allowed to meet in groups of a maximum of four, while all non-essential business must close at 6pm.

Meanwhile, towns with more than 500 cases per 100,000 people must close their borders, and those with more than 1,000 cases must close all non-essential businesses.

In addition, shops are no longer allowed to sell alcohol over more than 21 per cent after 6pm in a move to prevent street drinking.

