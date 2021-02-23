Basque Country opens 25 new jab points to speed up vaccination of the elderly.

THE autonomous community’s health service has created an additional 25 vaccination points to ramp up the rate at which the vaccine is administered to the older population.

-- Advertisement --



“The objective is to facilitate the accessibility of the vaccination for people, so that they can go to the additional centres which will be now be open in the morning, afternoon and on weekends,” said the health authority in a statement.

Osakidetza, Basque Country’s public healthcare system, is going to establish a point per region to which the elderly can drive to and the vaccine will be administered without them have to leave the vehicle.

Three of these will be at the Donostia Hospital, the Santiago Hospital and the Mungia Health Centre.

The Basque Country began the vaccination of around 1,800 centenarians on Monday, February 22, and in cases where they can’t make it to the designated points, the vaccine will be administered at their homes.

This week will also see around 160,000 people over the age of 80 immunised with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Basque Government has come under fire for its “limited progress” in its vaccination program, currently only ahead of Ceuta and Melilla.

The Executive argues that this rate is due to the “strategic reserve of the second doses of vaccines in order to guarantee the complete immunisation of the population”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Basque Country opens 25 new jab points to speed up vaccination of the elderly”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.