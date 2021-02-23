ATMs for the community with Euronet ATMs. In a bid to fight financial exclusion customers of eight small and medium banks will be able to use Euronet ATMs.

Customers of Bankinter, EVO Banco and Grupo Cajamar will soon be able to use ATMs throughout Spain that are managed by Euronet. A further five financial entities signed the new agreement and these are Triodos Bank, Grupo Caja Rural/Banco Cooperativo, Eurocaja Rural, Laboral Kutxa and Caixa Guissona. As part of the “ATMs for the community” initiative ATMs will be installed in rural areas.

Some rural areas have been facing financial exclusion for some time, but the coronavirus pandemic has made this worse. During the pandemic many branches of Spanish banks have been forced to close in rural communities.

Euronet will take full responsibility for the correct operation and installation of the ATMs and currently they have over 3000 in Spain, while worldwide their ATMs totalled some 50,000 units.

According to the Bank of Spain the number of ATMs throughout the country has been falling especially during the coronavirus pandemic and Spain had just under 50,000 ATMs at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Last year many branches were forced to close as result of mergers and the coronavirus. This meant that many residents in rural areas found it very difficult to access cash, especially during tight coronavirus restrictions.

