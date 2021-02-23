Andalucia Hospital Admissions Continue to Fall

THE number of patients being admitted to hospital with Covid in Andalucia has fallen again.

The number of hospital admissions for Covid patients has fallen across Andalucia, with some figures lower than the national average.

Currently, the number of hospital beds in intensive care occupied by Covid patients is 29 per cent, while other beds are at 13 per cent.

While figures continue to fall, the Junta de Andalucia had announced plans to allow patients to use private health facilities, “whether they have a policy or not.”

The news comes after politicians at the Junta de Andalucia announced plans for mass vaccinations despite this week’s plans to vaccinate the over 80s being delayed after only half the number of the expected Pfizer vaccines was received.

Spokesperson Elias Bendodo said: “Vaccination is synonymous with the beginning of the end of the crisis and Andalucia wants to be the first on board the train of recovery.

“Mass vaccination in large spaces has already begun. Once again we are looking ahead and Andalucia is prepared to vaccinate 7 days a week, 24 hours a day in all provinces.

“We only need the Government of Spain to assume its responsibility, send us more vaccines and pitch in to give direct aid to sectors such as hotels and tourism that have been the most affected.”

Bendodo also called on Spain’s central government to, “stand firm with the European Union to demand that the pharmaceutical companies comply with the delivery of the vaccines.”

