Almuñécar To Receive €145,000 Investment For A New Interpretation Centre

Gustavo Rodríguez, the territorial delegate for Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía in Granada, today (Tuesday 23) visited Almuñécar, where he participated in the presentation of the launch of a project that will invest 145,000 euros in an interpretation center in Almuñécar, for tourist and heritage resources, as reported by elmira.es.

An investment of €144,071.52 will see the new centre located in a prominent position in La Herradura market, on the Andrés Segovia promenade, with Mr Rodríguez saying, “With this project, we continue to make progress to be better prepared and give more reasons to tourists to come and see us when the health situation allows the activity to be reactivated”.

He continued, “A project that will improve and diversify Almuñécar’s offer, hand in hand with digitization. It will also allow visitors to have a current service point where they can find all the information they need to enjoy Almuñécar”.

The existing space will be remodelled to include a tourist office, complete with the latest technology, to adapt to new needs and trends, allowing both gastronomic and tourist offerings to be located in one place in the heart of the town, and will be financed 100 per cent by the Ministry of Tourism.

Daniel Barbero, the councilor for Tourism and Beaches of the municipality was also in attendance, along with members of the local government, with Mr Barbero saying that the grants “show the support that the Ministry led by Juan Marín gives to the tourist municipalities”, after they had previously funded works on the Castillo de la Herradura in 2019.

Mr Rodríguez pointed out “that these aids show the importance that the Andalucian Government gives to improving tourist attractions and diversifying the offer to continue advancing in the fight against seasonality and thus be more competitive”.

