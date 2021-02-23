All-New Nissan Qashqai Mixes Striking Attraction with Elegant Design.

WITH more than three million units of Qashqai sold since Nissan invented the car in 2007, the car company recently unveiled the all-new, third-generation Qashqai.

For this new iteration, Nissan has retained the guiding principles that have driven the concept, design and development of the two previous generations of Qashqai: elegant design, enhanced packaging and efficient powertrain, combined with elevated quality and a driving experience from a higher segment. Thanks to the new Alliance CMF-C platform, a showcase of advanced engineering, innovation and advanced technology, the new Qashqai will again raise the bar in the crossover segment and customers will savour those attributes.

Like its predecessors, the styling of the new Qashqai was led by the team at Nissan Design Europe, based in central London (UK), while its engineering was led by Nissan Technical Centre Europe, situated in Cranfield, Bedfordshire (UK).

Although unmistakably Qashqai in its styling, the third generation is more muscular, sharp and modern.

On the exterior, the Qashqai’s enhanced body stance is more purposeful, with prominent shoulder lines, an extended wheelbase and imposing 20-inch alloy wheels introduced to Qashqai for the first time.

The wheelbase of the car has increased by +20mm with the overall length increasing +35mm. There’s a marginal increase in height (+25mm) and width has increased +32mm for an improved presence on the road.

The front end of the all-new Qashqai sports an enlarged Nissan V-Motion grille, finished in chrome with a secondary pinstripe of satin chrome to emphasise its precision. This is flanked by slim, full LED advanced matrix headlamps with boomerang signature daylight running lights. Super tight gaps between all these details create a premium and precise impression.

The forward lighting on the new Qashqai has been enhanced from the previous model to feature a slimmer, sharper design thanks to the use of LED technology.

From the side, the new Qashqai appears more athletic and dynamic, with a single ‘fast line’ that strikes through the car from the front to the rear, giving a very horizontal presence to the car, but also conveying a sense of dynamism.

The new generation Qashqai will be available for the first time with 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (the previous generation offered up to 19-inch wheels). These larger diameter wheels fill the arches and further contribute to the robustness of the car on the road.

Customers appreciate the personal touches, so the new Qashqai will be available in 11 body colours with five two-tone combinations, creating 16 variations to choose from.

