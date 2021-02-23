THE town of Alhaurin el Grande in Malaga now has more than 25,000 inhabitants.

-- Advertisement --



It is now the town with the third highest population in the Guadalhorce Valley registered in 2020, after Alhaurin de la Torre and Cartama.

Local Councillor, Toñi Ledesma, explained that “throughout 2020, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics, the number of registered residents is now 25,358 inhabitants with a population growth of 2.57 per cent compared to 2019, surpassing the barrier of 25,000 inhabitants and ranking as third municipality for population in the Guadalhorce Valley and among the first 14 in Malaga province.”

She also said that it was positive that not only natives of the town decide to stay there but also many people, but Spanish and foreigners, choose Alhaurin el Grande as the town to start a new life.

Ledesma explained that the rise in the population responds to the quality of life provided by the town, including the “privileged climate, strategic location and the quality and variety of our services, both privately in terms of commerce, hospitality and leisure as well as public level, offering first-rate municipal services and cultural and sports activities that are a reference in the region in a natural and respectful environment, to which we must add the welcoming and friendly character of our local residents.” All of this together makes it an ideal location, or as poet Antonio Gala said of it “The town that I dreamed of”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alhaurin el Grande surpasses 25,000 inhabitants in 2020”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.