Watch: Dozens Of Dolphins Spotted Off The Costa Blanca

WATCH: DOZENS of dolphins were spotted frolicking just off the coast of the Costa Blanca

Residents of Spain’s Costa Blanca experienced a rare treat on Saturday, February 20 as a pod of dolphins swam very close to the shore between Cabo Roig and Dehesa de Campoamor beaches. The dozen or so dolphins came within four kilometres of the shore and one person who was out sailing was able to capture some extraordinary footage as the cetaceans swam around him for several minutes.

Not far away in Guardamar del Segura, a woman videoed a pod of bottlenose dolphins following a boat in a video that quickly went viral after being shared by MeteOrihuela. Photos of the extraordinary scene were also shared more than 10,000 times.

While dolphin and whale sightings are not entirely uncommon in the Valencian Community, it is unusual for someone to obtain such up close and personal footage as was found on the Costa Blanca last week. The most common dolphin species seen in and around Alicante is the bottlenose species; usually measuring between one and four meters in length, these sociable and playful dolphins can weigh up to 300kg and swim an impressive 35 kilometres per hour.

These dolphins always travel in groups and their naturally inquisitive nature means they are often spotted by sailors; it is common to have a family group follow a boat and swim along in the wake left by the vessel.

The fin whale is another sight which marine enthusiasts are keen to get a glimpse of in the Mediterranean waters. Although the second-largest of the whale species usually prefers deep water, they sometimes pass very close to the shore in Denia on the Northern Costa Blanca.

