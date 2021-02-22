Vaccine Scammers Con Locals Out of Thousands

VACCINE scammers con West Midlands locals out of thousands.

West Midlands residents are being warned not to fall foul of Covid 19 vaccine scams after con artists have made thousands from residents looking to get hold of the vaccine.

West Midlands police have warned that the con artists are trying to “take advantage of people’s desperation” to get vaccinated as soon as possible and so far nearly £4000 have been made by the scams. The scam has come in multiple forms involving text messages, emails and phone calls.

Chloe Guy, from the police’s economic crime unit, explained that, “Although the vaccination programme is being rolled out at a rapid pace there are still some con-artists looking to exploit people’s desire to be vaccinated,

“If you receive an email, text message or phone call purporting to be from the NHS and you are asked to provide financial details or pay for the vaccine, this is a scam.

“You can be contacted by the NHS, a GP surgery or pharmacy local to you, to receive your vaccine. Remember, the vaccine is free of charge. At no point will you be asked to pay.”

Already this year the force has seen nearly 30 reports of people being conned into paying up for a vaccine that they never actually receive. They also issued a reminder that the vaccine is only being provided by the NHS.

