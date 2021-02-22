Trudy Lynn and Her Blues Band Ready to Brighten Up Alicante.

CONSIDERED the first lady of Houston blues soul and the emotional heir to Etta James and Koko Taylor, Trudy Lynn visits Alicante Principal Theatre on March 12 accompanied by harmonica player Steve Krase.

With thirteen solo albums released, five Blues Music Awards nominations and a member of the Houston Music Hall of Fame, Trudy began her career in the mid-1960s singing for Albert Collins and opening for Ike and Tina Turner.

One of her most recent albums ‘I’m Still Here’ was released in May 2006 and was nominated for a Blues Music Award in 2007 in the ‘Best Soul Blues Album’ category. Lynn herself was nominated as ‘Best Soul Blues Artist’.

In 2014, Lynn was nominated for a Blues Music Award in the ‘Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female)’ category. Her album, Royal Oaks Blues Cafe, reached number one in the Billboard Top Blues Albums Chart in September 2014.

The show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets cost between €15 and €30 and can be purchased via www.entradas.instanticket.es by searching Judy Lynn.

