TOWN COUNCIL launch International Women’s Day photography contest in Spain’s Mazarron.

The town council of Mazarron on have announced the launch of their photo contest to celebrate “International Women’s Day”, which takes place on March 8. The contest aims to encourage all residents to take part. They hope to create a fun competition that will not have any health risks due to the coronavirus and that also has some fantastic prizes.

The event is being organised by the town council’s Department of Equality and they hope that everyone will enter. Registration is open between February 22 and March 26. Anyone that wishes to enter needs to email mazarronporlaigualdad@mazarron.es to register along with  their photograph and a completed application form from the town hall page.

Minors are allowed to enter the competition but they must have prior authorisation from their legal representative.


Excellent prizes are on offer for competition winners, and they are;

1st Prize: Lunch for 4 people at Restaurant Guillermo.


2nd prize: Lunch for 2 people at Restaurant El Mata.

3rd Prize: Lunch for 2 people at Restaurant Copo de Oro.

The judges will all be members of the Department of Equality of the City Council, and they will be rewarding originality and creativity throughout the competition. The winners will be decided on Monday March 29, and they will be announced on both social networks and the City Council’s website.

