Three Hospitalised In Huelva After A Suspected Gas Leak

Chris King
Three people were taken to the Juan Ramón Jiménez hospital in Huelva on Sunday evening (February 21), after being overcome by fumes in their home in Huelva.

After receiving a call, Emergencias 112 Andalucía, the service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Board, dispatched the Public Health Emergencies Company Ambulance (EPES), the National Police, the Local Police and the Huelva Fire Department.


A relative of the three affected people, in the Plaza de Los Toboganes building, which included one minor, had spoken of a possible gas leak on one floor of the building, as three other residents of the building had also become sick.

An investigating officer from the police said the indications were those of a suspected gas leak in the home’s water boiler, combined with poor ventilation.


There is no report yet from doctors at the hospital on the health of the three people who were overcome by the fumes.

