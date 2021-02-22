“There was never a dull moment with her around” – devastated family pay tribute to woman found dead as man arrested on suspicion of murder.

OFFICERS were called around 12.15pm yesterday (Sunday, February 21) to Sherbourne Court in Prestwich following reports of the “sudden death of a woman”.

-- Advertisement --



Emergency services attended and a 29-year-old woman – who has since been formally identified as Kimberley McAssey – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to Kimberley, her family said: “Kimberley was a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie, niece, friend and colleague.

“She was the life and soul of the party and always got up dancing. She loved going out for walks and jogging with friends.

“There was never a dull moment with her around”, added Kimberley’s family.

A full investigation into her death has been launched and inquiries are ongoing.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information relating to Kimberley’s death to come forward and help them with their investigation. Any information could be vital, stressed detectives.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8948 quoting log 1308 of 21/02/21. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “”There was never a dull moment with her around” – family pay tribute to woman found dead as man arrested”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

“There was never a dull moment with her around”