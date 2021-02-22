SPANISH hospital carries out seven transplants in less than 24 hours, including two heart transplants.

The Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville has saved many lives in an unprecedented day where they transplanted not only two donor hearts, but also two kidneys and three livers, all in the space of less than 24 hours.

The efforts of medical staff along with the solidarity of three donors has been recognised after multiple lives were saved in the space of a day. One of the patients was desperately awaiting a heart transplant and needed the heart as soon as possible to avoid death.

The sectoral coordinator of Transplants in Seville and Huelva, Manuela Cid spoke about the day and explained that that “thanks to everyone’s efforts, these new transplant recipients have the possibility of living a new life with their families”.

The Seville-Huelva Transplant Coordination Service, expressed their gratitude for the kindness and generosity of the donor’s families who enabled the life-saving operations to take place. They also thanked the many blood donors without whom these and many other operations would not be possible.

The National Transplant Organisation and the hospital’s Transplant Coordination Department thanked all the surgical teams and other staff that been involved in the difficult, but successful day. Many of the teams carried out consecutive or simultaneous transplants.

