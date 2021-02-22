Spain targets Saudi Arabia as a new source of affluent tourists

LOOKING for new markets in which to promote Spain as a tourist destination, the Spanish Tourism Office is now targeting Saudi Arabia which will allow international flights from May.

It’s first step is to appoint travel specialist AVIAREPS as its joint marketing and public relations representative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the goal of expanding its engagement and promotional activities within that Country and to excite potential holidaymakers.

As part of the initiative, AVIAREPS will be developing and implementing a slew of highly targeted marketing and public relations activities that both engage and educate Saudi Arabia’s outbound tourism professionals so that they can develop innovative and enticing holiday itineraries to Spain.

Daniel Rosado, Director of the Spanish Tourism Office for the Middle East commented; “This is the first time for Spain Tourism to appoint a joint representative in Saudi Arabia and is symbolic of the importance and dedication we have for further engaging and developing our connections with the Saudi market.

“We are very excited to collaborate with AVIAREPS in this regard and confident in their expertise to position Spain as a year-round travel destination of choice for Saudis, once it is safe to do so.”

With its close proximity to Morocco and other Arabic speaking Countries as well as its Moorish heritage, Spain has the potential to be an ideal destination for Saudi tourists with hotels able to employ Arabic speakers who will understand the cultural and religious needs of these tourists.

In 2019, just 90,000 Saudis visited the Iberian Peninsula according to Arab News and the aim is to attempt to at least double that figure in 2021.

