Smart move for Orihuela town hall

Linda Hall
NEARLY DONE: Completing the first stage of Orihuela town hall’s fibre-optic network Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA has completed the first phase of installing its own fibre-optic network included in the Smart City project.

This in turn is included in Orihuela’s Integrated Sustainable Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI) part-financed by the EU’s Regional Development Fund (Feder).

“We are providing the town hall with its own infrastructure which, more than a data communications system, is intended to bring savings and prevent municipal systems and services from overlapping,” announced Orihuela’s Modernisation and New Technologies councillor, Sabina-Goretti Galindo.

These include controlling streetlights, traffic cameras and providing the public wi-fi service, Galindo said.


“The project has been planned with the future in mind, interconnecting municipal resources,” she added.

