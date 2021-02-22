Sierra Nevada ski resort received 7,400 visitors over the weekend

SOME 7,400 skiers visited Sierra Nevada over the weekend.

With most of the province open to move between towns, there were 4,900 visitors were registered on its sunny reopening on Saturday and 2,500 on a cloudy Sunday, which ended with a fall of snow. Visitors are still not allowed from other provinces.

According to Cetursa, the company which manages the Sierra Nevada ski resort, over the weekend there were between eight and nine slopes open, amounting to 47 skiable kilometres over five of the six areas that make up the complex.

For this week, until Thursday, the aim is to have up to 34 kilometres of pistes open on Veleta, Borreguiles, Cauchiles and Rio, with six ski lifts.

From Friday to Sunday, weather permitting, the Loma de Dilar slope would also be open, with 10 more kilometres.

The Spanish Snowboard Cross and Ski Cross Cup will be held at the weekend.

This past weekend there were three competitions, the White Camps Junior Alpine Trophy, The Ski Club Granada Junior Alpine Trophy, the Club Nazari ‘Baches’ (bumps) Trophy and the Reyes Santa Olalla Baches Trophy which had to be cancelled because of the wind.

