Scottish Punk Band The Exploited Ready to Rock Murcia.

THE EXPLOITED, who emerged from the British punk scene of the late 70s, icons of the UK82 movement that gave rise to street punk, are set to return stronger than ever – offering a show loaded with hits from their 40-year history – as they get ready to rock the Garaje Beat Club in Murcia on April 21.

The band is made up of ex-squaddie Wattie Buchan (vocals), Big John Duncan (guitar), Dru Stix (drums) and Gary McCormack (bass). Right from the start, the early 1980s, there was no toning these Edinburgh punks down, no diluting their music for public consumption. The Exploited were punk rock.

Wattie Buchan, in true punk rock style, will not let his recent health problems get in the way of performing at the show and the audience will be treated to a lively performance from a band who have sold more than 750,000 copies of their 8 albums independently around the world.

Joining them on this tour will be the French act Lion’s Law and Rat-Zinger from Bilbao.

Tickets are available via www.compralaentrada.com – just search The Exploited – and cost €20.

